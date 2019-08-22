|
|
|
PALMER Derek Sadly passed away on
12th August 2019 at
Coventry Hospital, aged 68 years.
A much loved Husband & Dad,
who will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held
at Rainsbrook Crematorium -
Avon Room on Monday
2nd September at 2pm
and afterwards at
Daventry Town Football Club.
Family flowers only please.
Special thanks to all the Nurses
at Abbey House Surgery for
their care and support.
Donations in memory of Derek,
if desired, are for the wonderful
Stroke Unit at Coventry Hospital.
Cheques payable to U.H.C.W Charity
may be left at the service
or sent to Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
Tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 22, 2019