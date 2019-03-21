|
|
|
COX Dawn Julia Passed away on the
11th March 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved Mother to
Linda, Elaine and Peter.
Grandmother to Faye.
Dawn's funeral service will
take place on Wednesday
27th March at 2pm at
St Martin's Church,
Welton, Northants.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired will go to
Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance and St Martin's Church.
Towers and Son Funeral Service
Church Street
Crick
Northants
NN6 7TP
Tel: 01788 822 349
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 21, 2019
