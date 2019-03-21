Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
14:00
St Martin's Church
Welton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Cox

Notice Condolences

Dawn Cox Notice
COX Dawn Julia Passed away on the
11th March 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved Mother to
Linda, Elaine and Peter.
Grandmother to Faye.
Dawn's funeral service will
take place on Wednesday
27th March at 2pm at
St Martin's Church,
Welton, Northants.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired will go to
Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance and St Martin's Church.

Towers and Son Funeral Service
Church Street
Crick
Northants
NN6 7TP
Tel: 01788 822 349
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.