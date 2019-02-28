|
|
|
WESTWOOD David Harry Sadly passed away at
Northampton General Hospital on
Monday 11th February 2019, aged 71.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
father of Sharon and Sandra,
much loved grandpa of Max.
Will be sadly missed by all
family, friends and neighbours.
The funeral service will take place at The Holy Cross Church, Daventry on Wednesday 13th March at 12 noon, followed by committal at
Welton Road Cemetery, Daventry
Family flowers only please,
any donations to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 28, 2019
