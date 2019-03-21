Home

RICHARD FINCH AND SONS
77 MILITARY ROAD
NORTHAMPTON, Northamptonshire NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
14:15
Long Buckby Baptist Chapel
Cynthia Tibbs Notice
TIBBS Cynthia Mary Passed away peacefully on
13th March 2019,
aged 95 years.
Much loved mother of Colin, Sandra,
Brenda, Michael and families.
Sister of Sally, reunited with Eric.
Goodnight, God Bless.
Funeral service
Wednesday 27th March at
Long Buckby Baptist Chapel 2-15pm
Followed by Cremation
at Milton Malsor.
Floral tributes may be sent
if desired to the funeral home
of Richard Finch and Sons
77 Military Road, Northampton.
01604 639444
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 21, 2019
