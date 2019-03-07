|
THORNTON Betty Sadly passed away at
Northampton General Hospital following a short illness on
19th February 2019 aged 89 years.
Loving wife of Trevor,
will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at
the Holy Cross Church, Daventry
at 1pm followed by committal
at Welton Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Betty if desired to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance.
All enquiries
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry,
NN11 4HT.
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 7, 2019
