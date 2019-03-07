|
|
|
SMITHERMAN Betty Passed away peacefully on
26th February 2019, aged 83 years.
Loving Mum of Pauline, Carol, Malcolm, Dawn, Linda and Robert.
A much loved Nan & Great Nan.
She will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 14th March 2019, 12.00 Noon, in the Avon Room of Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Betty to Cancer Research UK
and WNAA (Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance) may be left in the chapel, or sent
c/o John Ward & Son,
17 High St, Daventry, Northamptonshire. NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 7, 2019
