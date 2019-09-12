|
|
|
Kirton Betty May Formerly from
Ashby-St-Ledgers.
Passed away peacefully at home
in Shropshire on 1st September 2019, aged 89 years.
Loving mother of Peter and Michael, mother in law to Sheila and Hayley.
Grandma to Robert and Sam, Sarah and Paul, James and Edward.
Great grandma to Harry,
Archie, Sophie and Jack.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 16th September at 12.00 noon at Ashby-St-Ledgers Church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Betty
to Ashby-St-Ledgers Church
(Cheques payable to Ashby St Ledgers PCC) can be sent to Janet Weaver,
Churchwarden, 10 The Stook,
Lang Fm, Daventry NN11 0SB
Enquiries c/o
B Ince Funeral Director,
Bank House,
Bewdley, DY12 2DX
Tel: 01299 403105
Published in Daventry Express on Sept. 12, 2019