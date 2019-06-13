|
Bailey Barbara Sadly passed away in University Hospital Coventry
on 4th June 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of George,
a much loved Mum, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother -
will be sorely missed.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 25th June at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 11.45am.
Floral tributes welcome, or
donations in lieu of flowers to
The Blind Veterans Association
may be left in the chapel, or sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on June 13, 2019
