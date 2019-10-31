|
WALVIN Anne It is with sad hearts that
Anne Walvin passed away
on Monday 21st October 2019
in Northampton General Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Anne will be sadly missed
by her loving husband Jim,
hers sons Andrew, Jimmy and Dale
and all her grandchildren
whom she loved very much.
The cremation is to be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby on Wednesday 6th November at 12 noon.
All welcome afterwards at
Daventry Indoor Bowls Club.
Donations if desired to
the Epilepsy Society.
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors
01327 828761
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 31, 2019