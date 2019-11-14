|
DAVIES Ann Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on 7th November 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Wednesday 27th November
in The Drayton Room of
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby,
at 12.30pm. Family flowers
only please. Donations, if desired,
to W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance),
may be left in the chapel or sent c/o
John Ward & Son,
Funeral Directors,
17 High Street,
Daventry, NN11 4BG.
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 14, 2019