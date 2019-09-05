|
|
|
SNELSON Andrea 29th August 2019,
aged 50 years.
It is with great sorrow we
announce the passing of our
lovely daughter after an
illness bravely fought.
We will miss her greatly,
she was a one off.
Mummy & Dad,
sister to Adam & Frances.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 12th September 2019 at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel, Rugby at 11am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired in
Andrea's memory to Cawthorne Ward,
Danetre Hospital, Daventry.
No black.
All enquires to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street, Daventry NN11 4HT
Tel. 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Sept. 5, 2019