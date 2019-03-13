|
CARLIN Thomas In loving memory of my husband Tommy, dad, grandad and great-grandad, died March 14, 2010. When the world looks fast and empty,
And I'm feeling all alone,
I reach out for all my memories,
And the love that I have known.
I give thanks to all my family and friends for being there for me.
I know Tommy would be proud of them.
Your loving wife Dot, sons and families.
When dawn breaks the stars try to hide,
But one still sparkles,
Our special star.
Lots of hugs granda. From all the grandchildren.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Mar. 13, 2019
