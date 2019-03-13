Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas CARLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas CARLIN

Memories Condolences

Thomas CARLIN Memories
CARLIN Thomas In loving memory of my husband Tommy, dad, grandad and great-grandad, died March 14, 2010. When the world looks fast and empty,
And I'm feeling all alone,
I reach out for all my memories,
And the love that I have known.
I give thanks to all my family and friends for being there for me.
I know Tommy would be proud of them.
Your loving wife Dot, sons and families.
When dawn breaks the stars try to hide,
But one still sparkles,
Our special star.
Lots of hugs granda. From all the grandchildren.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.