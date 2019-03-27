Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:15
Falkirk Crematorium
Dorrator Road
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
13:00
Park Lodge Hotel
Camelon Road
Falkirk
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robina BARTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robina (nee Beveridge) (Rona) BARTON

Notice Condolences

Robina (nee Beveridge) (Rona) BARTON Notice
BARTON Robina (Rona)
(nee Beveridge) Aged 93, passed away at Randolph Hill Nursing Home, Dunblane, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, wife of James (deceased), much loved mother of Eric and Norma, grandmother and great-grandmother, formerly 1st Teller at RBS Cumbernauld. Service at Falkirk Crematorium, Dorrator Road,
FK2 7YJ, at 12.15 pm, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, thereafter 1 pm, at Park Lodge Hotel, Camelon Road, Falkirk, FK1 5RY. All family and friends welcome. No flowers please. Donations to Alzheimer Scotland preferred.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.