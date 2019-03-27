|
|
|
BARTON Robina (Rona)
(nee Beveridge) Aged 93, passed away at Randolph Hill Nursing Home, Dunblane, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, wife of James (deceased), much loved mother of Eric and Norma, grandmother and great-grandmother, formerly 1st Teller at RBS Cumbernauld. Service at Falkirk Crematorium, Dorrator Road,
FK2 7YJ, at 12.15 pm, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, thereafter 1 pm, at Park Lodge Hotel, Camelon Road, Falkirk, FK1 5RY. All family and friends welcome. No flowers please. Donations to Alzheimer Scotland preferred.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Mar. 27, 2019
