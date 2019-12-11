|
MADDEN Robert Duff Mary, along with Mary, Robert and John would like to appreciate all family and friends who gathered to remember Robert who is sorely missed. Our family voice support to all medical professionals at Monklands Hospital involved in his difficult and complex care. A message of thanks is sent to all who sent cards and messages of condolence with flowers of tribute. A fabulous turnout in his memory was complimented with a generous collection of £450 which has been shared between Macmillan Cancer Care and Kidney Research. Thanks are also sent to Rev Helen Christie and the Co-operative Funeral Care for a smooth and complete arrangement.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Dec. 11, 2019