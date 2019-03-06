|
|
|
HANLEY Marion The family would like to convey their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time and for their attendance at the Linn Crematorium, on Wednesday, February 27. Many thanks to Fosters Funeral Service for their kindness and help during the arrangements and to Tony Welsh for his support and help in conducting the service, as well as thanks to Broden's in Cumbernauld for providing wonderful hospitality.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Mar. 6, 2019
