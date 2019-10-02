Home

Margaret Louise (Carlin) DELAUNE

DELAUNE Margaret Louise
(nee Carlin) In loving memory of our only daughter Margaret Louise, called home on September 28, 2011,
Remembering you is easy we do it every day.
Missing you is the heartache that never goes away.
You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
You were a loving wife to Brian and the best sister in the world.
From all your brothers.
Goodnight auntie Margaret,
You played with us when we were small,
Please look out for us as we grow tall.
From all the grandchildren.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Oct. 2, 2019
