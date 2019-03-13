|
WOODS Linda (nee Picken) Peacefully, at Craig En Goyne Nursing Home, Kilsyth, on March 6, 2019. Linda May, aged 69 years. Much loved sister of Samuel and sister-in-law to Jean. Funeral service to take place at Co-op Kirkintilloch, on Friday , March 22, 2019, at 11 am, thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium, arriving at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Stroke Association Scotland.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Mar. 13, 2019
