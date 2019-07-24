|
McNIE
Leslie Peacefully, at Leighton Hospital in Crewe, on July 16, 2019, Leslie McNie, a beloved husband of the late Patricia and a loving father of Carol , Shirley, Leslie, Edward, Christine and Rosemary, also a sadly missed papa of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church, RIP. Reception and Vigil at Sacred Heart RC Church, Kyle Road, Kildrum, Cumbernauld, on Friday, July 26, at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, at 10 am, thereafter to Eastfield Cemetery arriving at 11.15 am.
Published in Cumbernauld News on July 24, 2019