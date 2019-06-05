|
McGUIRE
John Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by family, at home, on May 20, 2019, John, aged 89 years, formerly of Ben Ledi Crescent, Eastfield, Cumbernauld. Loving husband of the late Sadie, father to John, Frank, Maureen, Trish, Jim, George and the late Brian, beloved grandad, great-grandad and friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Holycross Roman Catholic Church, Constarry Road, Kilsyth, GU65 9JG, on Thursday, June 6, at 10 am, thereafter to Eastfield Cemetery, Cumbernauld and then on to Craigmarloch Lodge, 4, Auchhinbeeway, G68 0EZ, for refreshments.
Published in Cumbernauld News on June 5, 2019
