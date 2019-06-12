Home

John Francis (Jack) HIGGINSON

John Francis (Jack) HIGGINSON
HIGGINSON John Francis (Jack) Peacefully, surrounded by his family at Carrickstone Care Home on May 25, 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Agnes (Nan) and loving dad to Lesley, Joyce and Derek, dad-in-law of Paul, Gordon and Bernadette and much loved grandad to Adam, Cameron, Elinor, Lucy and Alexander.
You are loved beyond words,
You will be missed beyond measure.
Many thanks to all the Staff at Carrickstone Care Home, Balloch Wing.
Published in Cumbernauld News on June 12, 2019
