McCLUSKEY
James and Elsie Both called home by God, on Palm Sunday.
In loving memory of James, who died March 20, 2016, aged 88. Beloved husband of his devoted wife Elsie, who died April 9, 2017 aged 88. Beloved and devoted Parents, Parents-in-Law, Grandparents and Great-Grandparents.
Loved and remembered every day.
Forever in our Hearts.
Fold them O Jesus in Thine arms and let them henceforth be, messengers of love between our human hearts and Thee.
O Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for them.
Our Lady pray for them.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Mar. 27, 2019
