Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James McCLUSKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James and Elsie McCLUSKEY

Memories Condolences

James and Elsie McCLUSKEY Memories
McCLUSKEY
James and Elsie Both called home by God, on Palm Sunday.
In loving memory of James, who died March 20, 2016, aged 88. Beloved husband of his devoted wife Elsie, who died April 9, 2017 aged 88. Beloved and devoted Parents, Parents-in-Law, Grandparents and Great-Grandparents.
Loved and remembered every day.
Forever in our Hearts.
Fold them O Jesus in Thine arms and let them henceforth be, messengers of love between our human hearts and Thee.
O Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for them.
Our Lady pray for them.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.