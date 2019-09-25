|
|
|
GILFILLAN Ian Following a short illness in Kilsyth Victoria Memorial Cottage Hospital, the family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Ian, who departed this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Adored father of Janice, Joan and Ian and much loved grandfather and great-grandfather.
Reunited in Heaven with his Lord,
And with his beautiful wife, Margaret.
Services to be held on Tuesday, October 1, in Kilsyth Church of God at
12 noon and Falkirk Crematorium at 1.45 pm.
And if I go to prepare a place for you,
I will come again and take you to myself,
That where I am, you may be also.
John 14:3
Published in Cumbernauld News on Sept. 25, 2019