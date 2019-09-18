|
BOYLE Harry September 24, 2012.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Two smiling eyes at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
We will always love and miss you Harry,
With every passing day,
The longing just to see you,
Will never go away.
We find reasons to keep on smiling,
With memories that ease the pain,
And I know for sure in my heart,
We will be together again.
All our love, always and forever, forever and always.
Ali and Boabsy xxx.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Sept. 18, 2019