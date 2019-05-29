Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00
St Jospeph's RC Church
Broomlands Road
South Carbrain, Cumbernauld
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00
Daldowie Crematorium
Broomhouse
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina HICKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina HICKEY

Notice Condolences

Georgina HICKEY Notice
HICKEY Georgina Peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, after an illness on May 21. 2019, Georgina Hickey (nee Jamieson), beloved wife of Alfred and a loving mother of Brian and Stephen, also a sadly missed grandmother of five grandchildren. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church. RIP. Funeral Mass on Friday,May 31, at St Jospeph's RC Church, Broomlands Road, South Carbrain, Cumbernauld, G67 2PT, at 10 am, thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium, Broomhouse G71 7RU, arriving at 11 am (East Chapel). Family flowers only, please.
Published in Cumbernauld News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.