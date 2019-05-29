|
HICKEY Georgina Peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, after an illness on May 21. 2019, Georgina Hickey (nee Jamieson), beloved wife of Alfred and a loving mother of Brian and Stephen, also a sadly missed grandmother of five grandchildren. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church. RIP. Funeral Mass on Friday,May 31, at St Jospeph's RC Church, Broomlands Road, South Carbrain, Cumbernauld, G67 2PT, at 10 am, thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium, Broomhouse G71 7RU, arriving at 11 am (East Chapel). Family flowers only, please.
Published in Cumbernauld News on May 29, 2019
