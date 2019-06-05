|
|
|
WHITELAW Ernest (Ernie) Peacefully, on May 28, 2019, at Carrickstone Care Home, Ernie, aged 88 years, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Whitelaw, loving dad of Mary, John and Andrew, dad-in-law of John, Janie and Lynn, granda, great-granda, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many. Funeral to take place at Kildrum Parish Church, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 9.45 am and thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium at 10.45 am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to a . Thanks to all staff at Monklands Hospital, Ward 9 and Carrickstone Care Home.
He will be sadly missed.
Published in Cumbernauld News on June 5, 2019
Read More