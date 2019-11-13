|
McCALLUM
Elizabeth Suddenly, on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Elizabeth (Betty) McCallum (formerly Allan, nee Drummond) aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late John and Bert, loving mum of Shona, Lesley and the late Iain and mother-in-law to Eric and Garry. Adored gran of Allan, Melissa, Amy and Caitlin.
Sorely missed.
Funeral service on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 10.15 am, St Mungo's Church, 11.30 am, Falkirk Crematorium, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Nov. 13, 2019