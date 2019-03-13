|
|
|
MARTIN Archie 10th Anniversary
In loving memory of my husband Archie, died March 18, 2009, dad, papa and great-grandpa.
There is a place in my heart that's yours alone,
A part of my life no one can own,
Deep in my memories you are with me yet,
To love, cherish and never forget.
It is not the words they are but few,
It is the love and the memories I keep of you,
Your loving wife, Lillias xx
Remembering you always, dad, papa and great-grandpa xx.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More