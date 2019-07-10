Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
14:45
Daldowie Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann WOOD

Notice Condolences

Ann WOOD Notice
WOOD Ann Ann passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 74 years. A devoted wife to Donald, loving mum to April, Frances and Donna, mother-in-law to Chris and Gerry, doting gran and nanny to Rebecca, Natasha, Cameron, Bethany and Daniel.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Daldowie Crematorium, on Friday, July 12, at 2.45 pm, followed by a buffet at the Castlecary Hotel, Cumbernauld. All family and friends are kindly invited. Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie welcome.
Published in Cumbernauld News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.