WOOD Ann Ann passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 74 years. A devoted wife to Donald, loving mum to April, Frances and Donna, mother-in-law to Chris and Gerry, doting gran and nanny to Rebecca, Natasha, Cameron, Bethany and Daniel.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Daldowie Crematorium, on Friday, July 12, at 2.45 pm, followed by a buffet at the Castlecary Hotel, Cumbernauld. All family and friends are kindly invited. Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie welcome.
Published in Cumbernauld News on July 10, 2019