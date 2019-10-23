|
SCHMELTER Ann Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Carrickstone Care Home, Ann Schmelter, aged 100 years, passed away. Beloved wife to Paul (deceased), wonderful mum to Rita, gran to Angela, Catherine and Andrew (deceased) and husbands Jim and Stephen and adored great-gran to Lauren, Claudia, Connor, Thomas, Rebecca and Victoria. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 26, at Co-operative, Cumbernauld Village at 10 am and thereafter to Eastfield Cemetery.
All friends respectfully invited.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Oct. 23, 2019