Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00
Co-operative
Cumbernauld Villag
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann SCHMELTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann SCHMELTER

Notice Condolences

Ann SCHMELTER Notice
SCHMELTER Ann Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Carrickstone Care Home, Ann Schmelter, aged 100 years, passed away. Beloved wife to Paul (deceased), wonderful mum to Rita, gran to Angela, Catherine and Andrew (deceased) and husbands Jim and Stephen and adored great-gran to Lauren, Claudia, Connor, Thomas, Rebecca and Victoria. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 26, at Co-operative, Cumbernauld Village at 10 am and thereafter to Eastfield Cemetery.
All friends respectfully invited.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.