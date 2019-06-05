|
HICKEY Alfred Andrew Peacefully, at Carrickstone Care Home in Cumbernauld on June 2, 2019, Alfred Andrew Hickey, beloved husband of the recently deceased Georgina and a loving father of Brian and Stephen, also a sadly missed grandfather of five grandchildren. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church RIP. Funeral Mass on Saturday June 8, at St Joseph's RC Church, Broomlands Road, South Carbrain, Cumbernauld, G67 2PT, at 10 am, thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium, Broomhouse, G71 7RU, arriving at 11 am (East Chapel). Family flowers only, please.
Published in Cumbernauld News on June 5, 2019
