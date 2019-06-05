Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00
St Joseph's RC Church,
Broomlands Roa
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00
Daldowie Crematorium,
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred HICKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Andrew HICKEY

Notice Condolences

Alfred Andrew HICKEY Notice
HICKEY Alfred Andrew Peacefully, at Carrickstone Care Home in Cumbernauld on June 2, 2019, Alfred Andrew Hickey, beloved husband of the recently deceased Georgina and a loving father of Brian and Stephen, also a sadly missed grandfather of five grandchildren. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church RIP. Funeral Mass on Saturday June 8, at St Joseph's RC Church, Broomlands Road, South Carbrain, Cumbernauld, G67 2PT, at 10 am, thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium, Broomhouse, G71 7RU, arriving at 11 am (East Chapel). Family flowers only, please.
Published in Cumbernauld News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.