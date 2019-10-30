Home

BEST Alan Adams Peacefully, at Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Care Centre in Glasgow on October 22, 2019. Alan, beloved husband of the late Anne, loving dad to Andrew and Suzanne, loving father-in-law to Yvonne and Ralph and wonderful grandad to Cara, Cal, Mia, Kyla and Ruadhri. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 6, at 11.30 am, at Falkirk Crematorium, thereafter to Castlecary House Hotel, all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Oct. 30, 2019
