HENDERSON Agnes (nee Steven) (Nanette, Nankie) Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Agnes Meikle Andrew Henderson, loving wife of the late David, mother of Lainey, Jeff and Dov and devoted nana to Kathryn and Robbie, Jasmine and Amber and Fergie, Islay, Fulton and Blair. Funeral service at The Burns & Old Parish Church Kilsyth on Thursday, December 5, at 12.30 pm, and thereafter to Kilsyth Cemetery to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Sincere and Heartfelt thanks must go to the intensive support team and the District Nurses Service, they are wonderful.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Dec. 4, 2019