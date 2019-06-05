Home

Freeman Brothers (Horsham)
9 North Parade
Horsham, Sussex RH12 2BP
01403 254590
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:45
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium
William Jones Notice
Jones William (Bill)
Formerly of Tinsley Lane, Three Bridges and
long time member of Ifield Golf Club.

Bill passed away peacefully at East Surrey Hospital
on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, aged 88.

Widower of Grace. Bill leaves a son, Colin,
and two granddaughters.

His funeral will be held at 11:45am on Monday 17th June at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations are invited for Parkinson's UK either direct
or care of Freeman Brothers, Horsham. www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in Crawley Observer on June 5, 2019
