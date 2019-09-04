|
Fisher Terence Brian
'Terry' Sadly passed away in hospital on 18th August 2019.
He leaves his loving wife, Glenys; his children, Gary, Debbie and Scott; and his grandchildren, Martin, Hannah, Emily, Evie and Dylan.
Terry will be missed by all.
His funeral service will take place at St. Margaret's Church, Ifield on Tuesday 10th September at 3p.m.
All who knew Terry are welcome.
No flowers please but instead donations to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o Dandelion Farewells, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green, West Sussex, RH14 0DY. Donations can also be made via
Terry's tribute page, celebrating his life, at
www.terence-fisher.muchloved.com
Published in Crawley Observer on Sept. 4, 2019