POSGATE Shirley Passed away peacefully on
17th November 2019, aged 84.
Dearly loved mother of Chris, Carron, Neil and Andrea and beloved nanny to nine grandchildren
and five great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at the
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Crawley,
on Monday 2nd December
at 12:00 pm.
Family flowers only, please, but donations to
St Catherine's Hospice via
www.justgiving.com (search Shirley Posgate)
are most welcome.
Any enquiries to
Freeman Brothers, Horsham
01403 254590
Published in Crawley Observer on Nov. 27, 2019