Keyse Sheila Died on the 15th February 2019
aged 91.
Born in London, Sheila moved to Crawley in 1956. She worked for many years as a nurse in
Crawley Hospital and also played a leading role
in the founding of St Catherine's Hospice.
She had many interests including gardening, photography, painting and choral singing
and was for many years an enthusiastic
member of Concordia.
She leaves her husband Ron and daughter Sarah.
Funeral 2.45 pm on Friday 22nd March
at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium.
Published in Crawley Observer on Mar. 13, 2019
