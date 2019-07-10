Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Three Bridges
209 Three Bridges Road
Crawley, West Sussex RH10 1LG
01293 544608
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
15:00
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium
Sharon Valerio Notice
Valerio Sharon (nee Phipps)
Aged 56, passed away peacefully
on the 19th June at home.

Much loved Daughter, Mum, Nan and Sister.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place on 15th July 2019
at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can
be made to St Catherine's Hospice.

Enquiries to Co-operative funeralcare,
209 Three Bridges Road,
Three Bridges, Crawley
Tel: 01293 544608
Published in Crawley Observer on July 10, 2019
