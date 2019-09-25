Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
13:15
The Memorial Chapel for Surrey and Sussex Crematorium
Steggell Kevin Richard
Of Furnace Green, Crawley, died at East Surrey Hospital on 8th September aged 61.

He leaves 2 Sisters, 2 Brothers, Nephews and Nieces and his dogs Easy and Fidget.
Kevin was a Drayman,
and a dog agility judge and trainer.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

The Funeral takes place on Wednesday 2nd October at 1.15pm at The Memorial Chapel for
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium.
Flowers welcome, or donations of your choice
or to KSS Ambulance.

Martins Funeral Directors.
Published in Crawley Observer on Sept. 25, 2019
