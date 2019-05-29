Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
14:00
Bournemouth Crematorium
SMITH John K Aged 83 years, John passed away peacefully on
22nd May 2019.

He was a loving Husband to Joan for 48 years and was Dad, Step-Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad
and Father-in-Law.

He spent many years living and working in Crawley and was an active member of many Ten-Pin Bowling Teams and later Langley Green,
Popes-Mead and Grattons Bowls Clubs.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at Bournemouth Crematorium on
Monday 10th June at 2.00pm.

Please wear bright colours, and in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Society by cheque to

Miller Bros. & F.P. Butler Ltd., Funeral Directors,
119 Bargates, Christchurch, Dorset BH23 1QH.
Tel 01202 485439.
Published in Crawley Observer on May 29, 2019
