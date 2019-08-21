Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murrant Family Funeral Service (Martham)
14 The Green
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk NR29 4PA
01493 748613
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Filby, Norfolk
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John O'Shea

Notice Condolences

John O'Shea Notice
O'Shea John
Known as Johnnie Formerly of Crawley. Johnnie passed away at
the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on
11th August 2019, aged 70 years.

Much loved husband to Sheila,
father to Kelly and Cathy,
step father to Charlotte,
grandfather to Jade and Rhys,
brother to Tony, Chris and Peggy,
uncle to all his nieces and nephews
and his many friends.

So sadly missed by everyone.

His funeral will take place at
All Saints Church, Filby, Norfolk on
Friday 30th August at 2pm, with burial
afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

All enquiries to
Murrant Family Funeral Services,
Great Yarmouth. Tel: 01493 748613
Published in Crawley Observer on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.