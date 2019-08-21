|
O'Shea John
Known as Johnnie Formerly of Crawley. Johnnie passed away at
the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on
11th August 2019, aged 70 years.
Much loved husband to Sheila,
father to Kelly and Cathy,
step father to Charlotte,
grandfather to Jade and Rhys,
brother to Tony, Chris and Peggy,
uncle to all his nieces and nephews
and his many friends.
So sadly missed by everyone.
His funeral will take place at
All Saints Church, Filby, Norfolk on
Friday 30th August at 2pm, with burial
afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Murrant Family Funeral Services,
Great Yarmouth. Tel: 01493 748613
Published in Crawley Observer on Aug. 21, 2019