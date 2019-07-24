Home

Miller Bros F P Butler Ltd (Christchurch)
119 Bargates
Christchurch, Hampshire BH23 1QH
01202 485108
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
15:00
Bournemouth Crematorium
Joan Smith Notice
SMITH JOAN VERA Aged 83 years,
Joan passed away peacefully
on 12th July 2019.

She was a loving wife to John for 48 years and was mum, sister, step-mum, grandmother and mother-in-law. She spent many years living and
working in Crawley at Corocraft and Spit Fixings,
and a member of Pound Hill Dance School and many sports teams including Stoolball, Table Tennis, Tenpin Bowling and latterly Langley Green, Popes Mead and Grattons Green Bowling Clubs.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at Bournemouth Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July at 3.00pm. Please wear bright colours. If you would like to send flowers, please send to
Miller Bros and F.P. Butler Ltd., Funeral Directors,
119 Bargates, Christchurch Dorset, BH23 1QH.
Published in Crawley Observer on July 24, 2019
