Nugent James
(Seamus) Passed away on the
08th December 2019, aged 81.
Beloved husband of Isabel and dearly loved father of Leonard, Seamus, Patrick, Celine & Maria.
A much loved Brother, Grandad, Uncle and friend to many. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service to take place at The Friary Church of St Francis and
St Anthony, Haslett Ave, Crawley on Thursday 12th December at 11am
followed by burial at Snell Hatch and wake at the Emerald Club, Southgate.
All welcome.
Published in Crawley Observer on Dec. 11, 2019
