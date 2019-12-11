Home

Stoneman Funeral Service (Crawley Down)
Littlewood House, Turners Hill Road
Crawley, Sussex RH10 4HE
01342 716333
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium
Resources
1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Hilda Maidment Notice
Maidment Hilda Rosina 15th May 1938 - 29th November 2019
Hilda Rosina Maidment
passed away peacefully on 29th November 2019
at St Catherine's Hospice.
She is survived by her two sons
Mark and Darren Maidment.

Funeral services will be performed at
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium on the
17th of December 2019 at 11 a.m.

Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, to St Catherines Hospice c/o Stoneman Funeral Services, Littlewood House, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down RH10 4HE.
Published in Crawley Observer on Dec. 11, 2019
