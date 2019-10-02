|
|
|
Crombie Eileen Mary
Former Crawley Magistrate
and with her late husband Desmond Crombie,
proprietors of Crombie and Sadler, Crawley Pharmacists, died at Oakhill House Care Home, Horsham on
21st September 2019, aged 99 years.
Her Funeral service will take place at the
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium on
Monday 7th October at 10:15 am.
No flowers please but donations, if desired,
to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Freeman Brothers, Horsham.
01403 254590.
Published in Crawley Observer on Oct. 2, 2019