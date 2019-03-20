|
|
|
Clinker Derek Charles Passed away at home on 4th March 2019,
aged 65 years. Much loved husband of June,
father of Ryan and remembered by Steph and grandchildren Dylan and Gracie. He will be greatly missed by all his relatives and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations to
Cancer Research UK or at the Service. No black ties at the service, coloured ties only. Funeral service will take place on Friday March 22nd at 3.15 pm at Bedford Cemetery Complex, 100 Norse Rd, Bedford MK41 0RL.
Enquiries to Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
tel. 01767 315700
Published in Crawley Observer on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More