Jovanoski On Wednesday 27th November 2019, Zvonko (Nick) Jovanoski, dearly loved husband of Dragana, much loved father,
dear grandfather and
a good friend to many.
Passed peacefully at
home at the age of 55.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 9th December, with a service at St. Leonards Church, Langho at 10am, followed by interment in Old Langho Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Nick, to Macmillan Nurses c/o and all enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service, 103 King Street, BB7 9SQ, tel. 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019