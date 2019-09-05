Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00
Accrington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Williamina Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Williamina Graham

Notice Condolences

Williamina Graham Notice
Graham Williamina
"Minnie" Aged 92.
Passed away peacefully at Clitheroe Community Hospital the 22nd August 2019.
Much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The Celebration of the life of Minnie will take place at
Accrington Crematorium on Monday 9th September 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Charity Donations if desired to North West Air Ambulance.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.