|
|
|
Graham Williamina
"Minnie" Aged 92.
Passed away peacefully at Clitheroe Community Hospital the 22nd August 2019.
Much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The Celebration of the life of Minnie will take place at
Accrington Crematorium on Monday 9th September 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Charity Donations if desired to North West Air Ambulance.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019