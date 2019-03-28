Resources More Obituaries for William Pate Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Pate

Notice Pate William Stanworth

(Bill) Sheila, Michael, Lindley, John and families would like to express their most sincere thanks to all friends, neighbours and relatives for cards, kind messages and offers of help on the sad loss of Bill.

It has been much appreciated.



Thank you to the staff on Ribblesdale Ward at Clitheroe Hospital, Pendleside Medical Practice and especially to

Dr. Lucy Astle for her care and concern for Bill during

his last few weeks.



Thanks to the Spread Eagle, Sawley for the lovely buffet and to all the people who attended the Thanksgiving Service and for the generous donations received.



We would like to express our appreciation to Rev. Andy Froud, and finally to Jean, Carl and Pauline for all funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019