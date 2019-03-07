|
PATE William Stanworth
(Bill) Peacefully on February 25th 2019, Bill aged 88 years of Waddington and formerly of Gisburn.
The much loved husband of Sheila, loved and respected dad of Michael, Lindley and John and friend of Susan, Vicky, Thomas and Louise, also a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and acquaintance of many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Cremation will take place for family only.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Mary's Church, Gisburn, on Friday 15th March at 1.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers if so wished may be sent directly to either Kidney Research U.K. Nene Hall, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough,
PE2 6FZ or Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance, c/o Mrs D. Day, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
