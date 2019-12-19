|
LOCKIE William James (Bill) Suddenly on December 3rd 2019 at his home, Bill aged 72 years, the dearly beloved husband of Mary a much loved dad of Claire, Susie and Wills a dear father in law, a loving grandpa of Felix, Velvet, Lola and Billy, also a loved brother of Rosie and Annie.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'.
Cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium tomorrow Friday 20th December at 11am followed by a service of Thanksgiving at St. Nicholas Church, Sabden at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bill if so desired may be given for
St Nicholas Church
c/o The Parish Office, Church Lane, Whalley BB7 9SY
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors. Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019