Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
William Lockie Notice
LOCKIE William James (Bill) Suddenly on December 3rd 2019 at his home, Bill aged 72 years, the dearly beloved husband of Mary a much loved dad of Claire, Susie and Wills a dear father in law, a loving grandpa of Felix, Velvet, Lola and Billy, also a loved brother of Rosie and Annie.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'.
Cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium tomorrow Friday 20th December at 11am followed by a service of Thanksgiving at St. Nicholas Church, Sabden at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bill if so desired may be given for
St Nicholas Church
c/o The Parish Office, Church Lane, Whalley BB7 9SY
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors. Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
